'Traditional shawls, Khusa footwear' at Lok Mela stalls attracting number of visitors

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2023) As ongoing 10-day ‘Lok Mela’ folk festival is fascinating public from all walks of life, mostly stalls showcasing colourful traditional hand-made shawls and 'Khusa' footwear are serving as a major attraction for local as well as foreign

visitors.

Dozens of stalls have been set up where Sindh, Balochistan, Punjab and KPK related traditional dresses specially, hand-made wool shawls are selling like hot cakes and gripping the attention of customers in the Mela.

This Lok Mela is not only awesome interpretation of cultures but it gives entertainment and employment opportunities to many people, said an artistic work related seller belongs to Punjab.

Punjabi traditional dresses are incomplete without wearing embroidered Khosa, Lala Muhammad Aslam Khosa maker at Lok Mela talking to ptv news channel said.

The prices of these footwear are reasonable and the designs are fashionable, which can well show the characteristics of Pakistani Khussa which is the main attraction for female customers, he added.

Every province has set up its own aesthetically designed cultural pavilion to depict its indigenous folk heritage but i love to prefer for buying traditional Khosa footwear in the Mela which is unique design and hand-made durable product, said a female visitor while purchasing it.

Sindhi and Gilgilt-Beltistan embroidery, Ajrak, block printing, traditional shawls are on display at the

Lok Mela, said a foreigner visitor, these embroidered shawls are availible in comfortable stuff and attracting mostly

visitors.

‘Mela’ proving us an economic opportunity to poor and under-privileged craftspeople, said another female customer, adding, i am buying a Pashto related traditional dress for my girls which has very attractive and colourful work.

A stall holder while displaying typical and traditional Punjabi khussa commented that this product is generally made by artisans, adding, it is mostly made of vegetable-tanned leather while the uppers are made of fabric embroidered with shells, mirrors, gems and stones.

Some khussa shoes are only embroidered with fine thread while others are embroidered with zari thread, he said, adding, we are satisfied with the sale of this product in Lok Mela.

No doubt women’s khussa shoes are available in various colours and designs, said a group of female in Mela, adding, the soft leather crafting makes it a comfortable wear and gripping female attention.

Ladies Khussa shoes have intricate embroidery works made with beads and sequins and giving us an opportunity to buy this product at reasonable rates, said a elderly women.

Many women artisans exhibited their skills in the Mela, said an expert craftswoman of Balochi embroidery shawls.