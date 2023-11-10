Open Menu

'Traditional Shawls, Khusa Footwear' At Lok Mela Stalls Attracting Number Of Visitors

Sumaira FH Published November 10, 2023 | 05:10 PM

'Traditional shawls, Khusa footwear' at Lok Mela stalls attracting number of visitors

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2023) As ongoing 10-day ‘Lok Mela’ folk festival is fascinating public from all walks of life, mostly stalls showcasing colourful traditional hand-made shawls and 'Khusa' footwear are serving as a major attraction for local as well as foreign

visitors.

Dozens of stalls have been set up where Sindh, Balochistan, Punjab and KPK related traditional dresses specially, hand-made wool shawls are selling like hot cakes and gripping the attention of customers in the Mela.

This Lok Mela is not only awesome interpretation of cultures but it gives entertainment and employment opportunities to many people, said an artistic work related seller belongs to Punjab.

Punjabi traditional dresses are incomplete without wearing embroidered Khosa, Lala Muhammad Aslam Khosa maker at Lok Mela talking to ptv news channel said.

The prices of these footwear are reasonable and the designs are fashionable, which can well show the characteristics of Pakistani Khussa which is the main attraction for female customers, he added.

Every province has set up its own aesthetically designed cultural pavilion to depict its indigenous folk heritage but i love to prefer for buying traditional Khosa footwear in the Mela which is unique design and hand-made durable product, said a female visitor while purchasing it.

Sindhi and Gilgilt-Beltistan embroidery, Ajrak, block printing, traditional shawls are on display at the

Lok Mela, said a foreigner visitor, these embroidered shawls are availible in comfortable stuff and attracting mostly

visitors.

‘Mela’ proving us an economic opportunity to poor and under-privileged craftspeople, said another female customer, adding, i am buying a Pashto related traditional dress for my girls which has very attractive and colourful work.

A stall holder while displaying typical and traditional Punjabi khussa commented that this product is generally made by artisans, adding, it is mostly made of vegetable-tanned leather while the uppers are made of fabric embroidered with shells, mirrors, gems and stones.

Some khussa shoes are only embroidered with fine thread while others are embroidered with zari thread, he said, adding, we are satisfied with the sale of this product in Lok Mela.

No doubt women’s khussa shoes are available in various colours and designs, said a group of female in Mela, adding, the soft leather crafting makes it a comfortable wear and gripping female attention.

Ladies Khussa shoes have intricate embroidery works made with beads and sequins and giving us an opportunity to buy this product at reasonable rates, said a elderly women.

Many women artisans exhibited their skills in the Mela, said an expert craftswoman of Balochi embroidery shawls.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Poor Punjab Fine Sale Buy Women All From PTV Employment Love

Recent Stories

Wasim Akram shares insight about Pakistan's path t ..

Wasim Akram shares insight about Pakistan's path to World Cup semi-finals

49 minutes ago
 Fiza Ali can't tolerate criticism towards her ex-h ..

Fiza Ali can't tolerate criticism towards her ex-husband

57 minutes ago
 Pakistan welcomes Islamic Summit to be held in Riy ..

Pakistan welcomes Islamic Summit to be held in Riyadh tomorrow: FO

1 hour ago
 PM calls for immediate cessation of hostilities in ..

PM calls for immediate cessation of hostilities in Gaza

2 hours ago
 Milestone book launch unveils insights into Global ..

Milestone book launch unveils insights into Global South Culture, Communication

2 hours ago
 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023: Afghanistan op ..

ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023: Afghanistan opt to bat first against South A ..

3 hours ago
IMF urges Pakistan to tighten anti-money launderin ..

IMF urges Pakistan to tighten anti-money laundering, tax enforcement

4 hours ago
 Caretaker PM leaves for Riyadh on three-day offici ..

Caretaker PM leaves for Riyadh on three-day official visit

4 hours ago
 PIA is present on privatization list: Murtaza Sola ..

PIA is present on privatization list: Murtaza Solangi

5 hours ago
 PML-N will secure three to four NA seats with MQM- ..

PML-N will secure three to four NA seats with MQM-P’s support: Rana Sana

5 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 42 South Africa Vs. A ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 42 South Africa Vs. Afghanistan, Live Score, Histor ..

5 hours ago
 Punjab Govt introduces 'Sikh Yatra' booking portal ..

Punjab Govt introduces 'Sikh Yatra' booking portal

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan