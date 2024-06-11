Traditional 'Sher Khawani' Event Held At PAC
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 11, 2024 | 09:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) A poetry recital event was organized at the Punjab Arts Council on Tuesday.
Poets Raja Nazak Mahmood, Raja Tasawwur Mahmood, Chaudhry Zulfiqar, Tariq Mubeen, Muhammad Rehan Tahir, Muhammad Zaheer, Muhammad Rasheed, Raja Shoaib Khalid, Aqeel Mahmood, and Hafiz Arsalan showcased their talent and received great appreciation from the audience.
The traditional Sher Khawani reflects typical Potohar singing culture.
Director Arts Council, Sajjad Hussain on the occasion said that poetry recitation was a hallmark of the Pothohar region.
The main purpose of such events is to promote poetry and literature.
These gatherings enhance literary taste and bring people closer to literature, he said.
The director further said that the themes of Pothohari poetry recitation are very diverse, including love, natural landscapes, rural life, social issues, and epic tales.
Assistant Director Muhammad Suleman also appreciated the performance of the poets saying pothohari poetry recitation is an enduring tradition that is an important part of the cultural and literary life of the people of Pothohar. This tradition not only keeps their language and literature alive but also serves as a means to connect the new generation with their culture, he added.
