Traditional spicy eatables attract customers ahead of Iftar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :Traditional spicy eatables items including Pakora, Samosa and Kachalo attract customers ahead of Iftar in provincial capital KPK where these items are sold like a hot cake.

Peshawar is famous for preparation of different varieties of Pakora which attract people from all walk of life.

These spicy dishes are prepared from different ingredients such as onion, eggs, potatos, chicken, cauliflower, yogurt, flour and others.

"Pakora is my most favorite item and without it my Iftar seems incomplete," said Riaz Khan, a school teacher busy in shopping at historic Ghanta Ghar chowk at Peshawar while talking to APP.

"Personally, I like chicken pakora because of its batter taste and full of energy," he said, adding demands of onion and potato pakora has also increased in local markets in the holy month of Ramadan.

The vendors and makeshift shopkeepers makes it profitable business because it does not require much investment and are earning maximum profits.