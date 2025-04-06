Traditional sports enthrall crowds at Derajat festival

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2025) Under the ongoing 'Derajat' festival, a series of traditional sports events were held on Sunday under the supervision of the Sports Department, attracting large crowds and enthusiastic participation.

The today's events included tent pegging, local wrestling (kushti), Kdi, and Dhodha which attracted fans of regional sports.

Member National Assembly (MNA) Faisal Amin Gandapur and Tehsil Mayor Umar Amin Gandapur remained present at the Sports Complex and witnessed the competitions alongside a massive audience of spectators.

Over 70 rider-clubs participated in the tent pegging competition, showcasing their skills and thrilling the crowd.

A special highlight was the performance by a female rider club from Islamabad, which was widely applauded and appreciated by the audience.

Wrestlers from various regions, including renowned athletes, competed in Kodi and Dhodha, delivering powerful performances.

Other traditional contests such as Sack-lifting and stone-lifting were also part of the attractions.

Speaking at the event, MNA Faisal Amin Gandapur emphasized the cultural significance of the Derajat Festival.

“Derajat not only promotes our regional heritage and traditions, but hospitality is also deeply embedded in our culture. We welcome all guests attending the festival,” he said.

He further encouraged the public to actively participate in the plantation campaign launched as part of the festival, highlighting the role of trees in keeping the environment clean and healthy.

Awards were distributed among well-performing wrestlers in recognition of their skill and strength. Tehsil Mayor Umar Amin Gandapur, while talking to media, stated that the festival brings joy to locals and visitors alike while reviving and promoting traditional games. He credited Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, for his efforts in ensuring the festival's continuity, which not only fosters cultural harmony but also stimulates local economic activity by creating opportunities for players and the general public.