UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Traditional Winter Delights Attracting Buyers In Markets

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 12th January 2020 | 11:10 AM

Traditional winter delights attracting buyers in markets

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2020 ) :The biting cold winds have brought an increase in the demand for local 'winter delights' in the country where a large number of citizens can be seen outside shops and winter food stalls are doing good business due to the rising demand for the foods.

Great rush of food lovers are being witnessed on stalls and shops selling Gajar ka Halwa, Kashmiri tea, coffee, dhoodh jalebi, fried fish, corn soups, samosa, pakora, Halwa puri, Sajji, Siri paye and dry fruits during evening and nights where people along with families are being seen to enjoy these items in order to keep themselves warm.

According to citizens, scores of temporary stalls have been set up by vendors where winter food items are being sold. The demand of fried fish and Gajjar ka Halwa has increased manifold and fish outlets in different cities were crowded with young customers, a report aired by a private news channel said.

A vendor said winter months always bring additional business for them and we continue selling hot Kashmiri tea" and fast food items which usually attract citizens in cold nights.

A group of boys said, we can not resist buying when we see Gajar Ka Halwa at a famous sweet shops.

A shopkeeper selling chicken corn soup said, winter was the perfect time to earn handsome amount through selling chicken corn soup which is our trade mark.

A shopkeeper said, the ongoing chill in the winter also added a surge in the demand of traditional 'Balochi Sajji'.

Sajji is also becoming an all-weather treat and popular food. Eateries serving delights attracting significant number of families especially on weekends to enjoy the desi cuisine, said a restaurant owner.

Another shopkeeper said that Halwa in desi ghee keeps the body warm and this is why it is extensively used in winter.

A customer said, these outlets are attracting a large number of customers after the cold wave has griped country with fog and snow shopkeepers who decorated their shops with buntings to attract customers. The winter food stalls are doing good business due to the rising demand for the foods, the owners of the these shops claimed.

Related Topics

Snow Business Young Puri National University Love

Recent Stories

UAE Press: The death of Sultan Qaboos marks the en ..

57 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jan 12, 2020 in Pakistan

57 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

UAE condemns terror attack on mosque in Pakistan

9 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Sultan Haitham bin Tariq

10 hours ago

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Salem Al Derei

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.