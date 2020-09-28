(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2020 ) :A group of traditional Sindhi wrestlers (Malh Pehlwans) Monday staged a protest rally against the ban on publicly celebrating Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai's urs and other traditional festivals and Melas.

Wrestlers Sikandar Chandio, Jamal Zardari, Hassan Ali Thebo and others said due to COVID-19 pandemic, public gatherings, festivals and Urs celebrations had been banned in Sindh since last seven months which had affected their livelihood as such kind of festivals were the only source of their income.

The ban on celebration of festivals and Urs has badly affected cultural activities in Sindh, they said and added that Melas are the part of our culture and tradition.

Sindh's traditional wrestlers demanded of the Sindh government to lift the ban on celebration of Urs of Hazrat Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai so that cultural and economic activities could be restored in the province.

They said the coronavirus situation was under control in our country therefore cultural activities should be permitted as per standard operating procedures like other activities.