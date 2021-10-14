Traditional zoo to be transformed into 'open caged zoo' soon: Amin Aslam

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Climate Change on Thursday said that the government was taking several practical steps for the preservation of biodiversity and the traditional zoo would soon be transformed into an 'open caged zoo' which would provide them a friendly cage-free environment.

Talking to the ptv news channel, he said the incumbent government has approved comprehensive Climate Change Policy 2021 and Wildlife Policy 2021 for the conservation of animals, adding, the wildlife policy will utilize the services of local communities to protect wildlife and generate jobs opportunities for local people.

He said the Islamabad Wildlife department has seen a massive increase in the population of leopards, adding, a leopard preservation zone will provide a healthy eco-system to leopards and other animals living in the area.

He said the area around Faisal Mosque in Islamabad would be specifically the starting point of the special leopard zone, adding, special guide tourists would be appointed for the guidance of common citizens.

The advisor said that numerous initiatives and programs were being introduced to enable biodiversity conservation where community involvement was among these propositions.

Amin stressed that local communities would play a vital role in the fight against wildlife crime, adding, through media awareness local population would find avenues to contribute their insights and views for the conservation of biodiversity.

He said that with the help of provincial governments forest and wildlife departments would use scientific methods to connect on the groundwork with high-level policy actions to create lasting solutions that benefit wild animals and the people who live alongside them.

It is important for local communities to own the natural resources around them to improve the overall environmental, economic and social well-being of animals, he added.

He also called for enhanced collaboration and cooperation among all provincial as well as Federal forest and wildlife departments.