UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Traducing Institutions Conspiracy To Weaken Country: Buzdar

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 02nd November 2020 | 07:41 PM

Traducing institutions conspiracy to weaken country: Buzdar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister said on Monday that institutions were pride of the nation and any attempt to traduce them was, in fact, a conspiracy to weaken the country.

He was talking to MPA Azhar Abbas Chandia, who called on him at his office here. The CM said that every attempt to vilify the state institutions would be foiled with the support of masses. He said that it was regrettable that the opposition parties were bent upon weakening democracy as their conduct was a clear negation of national interest. The PTI government would continue to support institutions, the CM vowed and added that the government was fully engaged in serving masses and genuine problems of parliamentarians would be solved on priority basis.

No one would be allowed to interrupt the development process, he warned adding that the past governments deprived small districts of development. However, he added, the PTI government was ensuring provision of resources for the development of Muzaffargarh and other districts of southern Punjab.

On this occasion, Chandia reposed full confidence in Usman Buzdar and also strongly condemned the spate of contentious statements against the institutions.

He also apprised the CM about the problems of his constituency and the CM assured him of solving them on a priority basis. Naeem Abbas Chandia was also present.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Punjab Democracy Muzaffargarh Government Opposition Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

DoH receives over 206 scientific research projects ..

1 minute ago

Sharjah Ruler lays foundation stone for Victoria I ..

46 minutes ago

DGCX registers strong interest in G6 currencies an ..

1 hour ago

RS. 25000 Prize Bond Result, Winners Of Draw # 35 ..

1 hour ago

EPA’s Manassah platform brings 9 Emirati publish ..

1 hour ago

DFM International Investor Roadshow 2020 to take p ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.