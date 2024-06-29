Traffic accident at Hazara university chowk Mansehra claims two lives

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2024) At least two persons on Saturday died and ten others were injured when a car and passenger van collided at Hazara University Chowk on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) route.

According to the details, a Toyota van collided with a Suzuki Alto car, which was en route to an engagement ceremony.

The collision resulted in the death of a man and his nephew travelling in the Alto car.

A total ten persons sustained injuries in the accident, with casualties only from the Alto car. Rescue 1122 officials rushed to the scene to provide aid and shifted the injured to nearby hospitals.