Traffic accident claims 4 deaths in Peshawar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2024) Four people died and 2 were seriously injured on Thursday due to a traffic accident near ring road Peshawar.

According to the private news channel, the accident took place when two vehicles collided due to over speeding.

The rescue team reached the spot immediately after receiving the information about the accident and shifted the dead bodies and the injured to the hospital.

The police have started investigation after inspecting the crime scene.