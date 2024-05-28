Open Menu

Traffic Accident Claims 4 Deaths In Peshawar

Muhammad Irfan Published May 28, 2024 | 01:30 PM

Traffic accident claims 4 deaths in Peshawar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2024) Four people died and 2 were seriously injured on Thursday due to a traffic accident near ring road Peshawar.

According to the private news channel, the accident took place when two vehicles collided due to over speeding.

The rescue team reached the spot immediately after receiving the information about the accident and shifted the dead bodies and the injured to the hospital.

The police have started investigation after inspecting the crime scene.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Dead Peshawar Police Vehicles Road Died Traffic

Recent Stories

Spain officially recognizes Palestine today

Spain officially recognizes Palestine today

16 minutes ago
 Nation observing Youm-e-Takbeer today with nationa ..

Nation observing Youm-e-Takbeer today with national zeal

43 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 May 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 May 2024

5 hours ago
  North Korea's military satellite launch fails as ..

 North Korea's military satellite launch fails as rocket explodes mid-flight

17 hours ago
 Increase in FED rate on cigarettes advised for hea ..

Increase in FED rate on cigarettes advised for health, revenue collection

17 hours ago
Hardik Pandya's wife Natasha responds to divorce r ..

Hardik Pandya's wife Natasha responds to divorce rumors

18 hours ago
 Secretary Information Pakistan Muslim League Quied ..

Secretary Information Pakistan Muslim League Quied-e-Azam Khawaja Rameez Hasan c ..

18 hours ago
 Federal, KP govts agree to jointly work to overcom ..

Federal, KP govts agree to jointly work to overcome power losses

18 hours ago
 Govt announces public holiday for Youm-e-Takbeer o ..

Govt announces public holiday for Youm-e-Takbeer on May 28

19 hours ago
 PCB Women's University Cricket Tournament 2024 to ..

PCB Women's University Cricket Tournament 2024 to kick off tomorrow

20 hours ago
 The Game-Changer: 5 compelling reasons to embrace ..

The Game-Changer: 5 compelling reasons to embrace gaming phones

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan