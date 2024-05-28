Traffic Accident Claims 4 Deaths In Peshawar
Muhammad Irfan Published May 28, 2024 | 01:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2024) Four people died and 2 were seriously injured on Thursday due to a traffic accident near ring road Peshawar.
According to the private news channel, the accident took place when two vehicles collided due to over speeding.
The rescue team reached the spot immediately after receiving the information about the accident and shifted the dead bodies and the injured to the hospital.
The police have started investigation after inspecting the crime scene.
Recent Stories
Spain officially recognizes Palestine today
Nation observing Youm-e-Takbeer today with national zeal
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 May 2024
North Korea's military satellite launch fails as rocket explodes mid-flight
Increase in FED rate on cigarettes advised for health, revenue collection
Hardik Pandya's wife Natasha responds to divorce rumors
Secretary Information Pakistan Muslim League Quied-e-Azam Khawaja Rameez Hasan c ..
Federal, KP govts agree to jointly work to overcome power losses
Govt announces public holiday for Youm-e-Takbeer on May 28
PCB Women's University Cricket Tournament 2024 to kick off tomorrow
The Game-Changer: 5 compelling reasons to embrace gaming phones
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Universities play key role in job creation, sustainable development: Dr. Mujaddad Malik8 minutes ago
-
Secretary Services South inaugurates construction of toilets, ramps in schools project8 minutes ago
-
13 drug peddlers held; huge cache of narcotics recovered28 minutes ago
-
PM invites Chinese firms to establish textile industry in Pakistan; assures facilitation38 minutes ago
-
Two bike lifters arrested with four stolen motorcycles38 minutes ago
-
Nation observing Youm-e-Takbeer today with national zeal43 minutes ago
-
Tarar greets nation on 26th anniversary of Yaum-e-Takbeer48 minutes ago
-
Rana Tanveer pays tribute to nation's heroes on Youm-e-Takbeer48 minutes ago
-
Police arrest four for possessing illegal weapons58 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi announces five initiatives to provide relief to residents of Islamabad58 minutes ago
-
Drug addict dies after hitting with train1 hour ago
-
Old person dies, another hurt in road mishap1 hour ago