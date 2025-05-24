Traffic accident claims two lives

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2025) Two people were killed and another sustained serious injuries after a dumper truck overturned onto a Qingqi rickshaw and a motorcycle near the LDA signal on Raiwind Road on late Friday night.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, emergency service rushed to the site soon after receiving a distress call.

Initial reports suggest that the dumper, which was loaded with sand, lost balance and overturned, crushing the smaller vehicles beneath it.

Rescue 1122 confirmed that all three victims were shifted to Jinnah Hospital. The identities of the deceased have not yet been released, and further investigations are underway to ascertain the cause of the accident, said spokesperson.

Police have cordoned off the area and are recording statements from witnesses.