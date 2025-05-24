Traffic Accident Claims Two Lives
Umer Jamshaid Published May 24, 2025 | 01:20 AM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2025) Two people were killed and another sustained serious injuries after a dumper truck overturned onto a Qingqi rickshaw and a motorcycle near the LDA signal on Raiwind Road on late Friday night.
According to Rescue 1122 officials, emergency service rushed to the site soon after receiving a distress call.
Initial reports suggest that the dumper, which was loaded with sand, lost balance and overturned, crushing the smaller vehicles beneath it.
Rescue 1122 confirmed that all three victims were shifted to Jinnah Hospital. The identities of the deceased have not yet been released, and further investigations are underway to ascertain the cause of the accident, said spokesperson.
Police have cordoned off the area and are recording statements from witnesses.
Recent Stories
Arab Media Summit 2025 set to convene leaders, innovators, influencers to chart ..
Dubai Films and Games Commission announces inaugural Film and Gaming Forum
UAE’s $3.7 billion tech economy takes spotlight in Berlin at inaugural GITEX E ..
Higher Committee for Human Fraternity delegation visits Marymount School in Pari ..
Khuzdar incident is an inhumane act of Terrorism; Tariq Ghouri
Army's decisive response crippled the enemy: Aleem Khan
National Media Office oganises key roundtable for upcoming 'Bridge Summit'
India’s aggressive posture fueling regional tensions: Rizwan Saeed Sheikh
Gutka dealer arrested, 100 packets recovered
UAF opens postgraduate admissions
Court grants bail to Zeeshan Ahmed in drug case
Pakistan Consulate Jeddah to organize Thanksgiving Event
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Traffic accident claims two lives57 seconds ago
-
Armed forces brought India's arrogance down to feet: Abdul Aleem Khan11 minutes ago
-
Hazara Journalists Association organises Youm-e-Tashakur to honor armed forces51 minutes ago
-
Unhealthy vegetables destroyed from 30 acres of land in Quetta1 hour ago
-
WHO, Pakistan government launch new vaccination centers1 hour ago
-
Khuzdar incident is an inhumane act of Terrorism; Tariq Ghouri1 hour ago
-
Army's decisive response crippled the enemy: Aleem Khan1 hour ago
-
India’s aggressive posture fueling regional tensions: Rizwan Saeed Sheikh2 hours ago
-
Gutka dealer arrested, 100 packets recovered2 hours ago
-
Court grants bail to Zeeshan Ahmed in drug case2 hours ago
-
Condolence reference held to pay tribute to martyrs of Khuzdar tragedy2 hours ago
-
Court fines PTI protesters as lawyers skip cross-examination2 hours ago