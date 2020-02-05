Traffic accident claims two lives in Sialkot

Two died in an accident on Wednesday when a vehicle hit a man and collided with electric pole near Sahowala Canal at Sialkot-Wazirabad road

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2020 ) :Two died in an accident on Wednesday when a vehicle hit a man and collided with electric pole near Sahowala Canal at Sialkot-Wazirabad road.

According to the Rescue 1122, a speedy vehicle hit a pedestrian near Sahowala and than collided head with electric pole.

As a result, Umer (20) and unknown driver of vehicle (35) died on the spot.

Rescue 1122 rushed to spot and brought the dead to nearby hospital.

Investigations were underway.