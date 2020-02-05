UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Traffic Accident Claims Two Lives In Sialkot

Sumaira FH 27 seconds ago Wed 05th February 2020 | 05:34 PM

Traffic accident claims two lives in Sialkot

Two died in an accident on Wednesday when a vehicle hit a man and collided with electric pole near Sahowala Canal at Sialkot-Wazirabad road

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2020 ) :Two died in an accident on Wednesday when a vehicle hit a man and collided with electric pole near Sahowala Canal at Sialkot-Wazirabad road.

According to the Rescue 1122, a speedy vehicle hit a pedestrian near Sahowala and than collided head with electric pole.

As a result, Umer (20) and unknown driver of vehicle (35) died on the spot.

Rescue 1122 rushed to spot and brought the dead to nearby hospital.

Investigations were underway.

Related Topics

Accident Dead Driver Road Vehicle Died Man Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

Trade between UAE, Senegal totals AED9.1 billion i ..

4 minutes ago

Trade between UAE, Senegal totals AED9.1 billion i ..

4 minutes ago

Tehran Evacuates Over 50 Iranian, Foreign Citizens ..

26 seconds ago

Boy drowned in nullah at Kashmir Road

27 seconds ago

AFI students take out rally to express solidarity ..

30 seconds ago

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company decides to make ..

31 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.