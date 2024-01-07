Traffic accident in Mastung claims life of woman, several injured

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2024) One woman was killed while several people were injured on Sunday in an accident on the national highway in the Mastung area of Quetta.

According to a private news channel, a wedding convoy met with a tragic incident as one of the cars overturned, resulting in the loss of a woman's life and leaving several individuals injured, including women and children.

Upon receiving the distress call, both police and rescue teams swiftly reached the scene.

The body and injured were promptly shifted to nearby hospitals and rescue operation was started.

According to rescue officials, the condition of six individuals is reported to be critical,

Preliminary investigations suggest that the wedding convoy, en route from Quetta to Mangochar, faced the unfortunate incident due to high-speed circumstances.