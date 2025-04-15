Traffic Accident On Indus Highway Kills 12 In Karak
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 15, 2025 | 02:48 PM
Rescue officials say trailer ran over passenger van and trapped several passengers inside
KARAK: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 15th, 2025) At least 12 people were killed in a traffic accident on the Indus Highway in Karak on Tuesday.
The accident occurred near Lucky Ghandaki on the Karak section of the Indus Highway, where a trailer collided with a passenger van which resulted in 12 fatalities and 8 injuries.
Rescue officials stated that the trailer ran over the passenger van and trapped several passengers inside.
Upon receiving the alert, the local residents and rescue teams immediately launched relief operations.
According to the rescue authorities, the 12 bodies have been shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) while the injured are being provided with medical assistance.
