Traffic Accidents Reduce In Islamabad Due To Enforcement On Rules

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 20, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Traffic accidents reduce in Islamabad due to enforcement on rules

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2022 ) :Islamabad Capital police on Saturday said that fatal and non-fatal road accidents have declined in Islamabad during current year due to awareness campaigns and enforcement on traffic rules.

In a statement, police said that Islamabad Capital police is taking indiscriminate action on violations of traffic rules and making all possible efforts to ensure a coordinated traffic system in the city.

Following the special directions of Inspector General of Police Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the spokesperson said that Islamabad Capital Police was trying to provide convenient travel facilities to the road users in the Federal capital.

Under the supervision of Chief Traffic Officer Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanvever, he said that all possible measures were being taken to prevent accidents by acting indiscriminately against the violators of traffic rules.

During the ongoing year, he said that 6,916 calls related to accidents were received at Safe City and Pucar 15. A total of 68 fatal and 88 non-fatal accidents occurred, which is a significant decrease as compared to the year 2021. In addition, enforcement has increased by 75 percent in the current year as compared to 2021.

During the ongoing year, the challan tickets were issued to 9,15, 262 persons for violating traffic rules. During the campaign against lane violation, 78,376 road users were issued challan tickets while 18,119 persons were issued fine tickets for red signal violation and 1,99,564 bike riders were fined for riding a motorcycle without a helmet.

Similarly, fine tickets were issued to 19,861 persons for violating one way,1,20,126 for careless driving, 25,160 for listening to mobile phone during drive, 57,384 for not wearing seat belt, 2,437 using pressure horns, 19,576 for having tinted glasses on vehicle and 2,893 motorists for driving smoke emitting vehicles.

Moreover, 4,861 vehicles and 21,777 motorcycles were impounded at different police stations for not providing documents and driving licenses.

Apart from this, 844 road safety workshops were held in various schools, colleges and public and private institutions. The education Wing of Islamabad Capital Police has provided awareness about road safety to 309,030 citizens. Chief Traffic Officer Islamabad Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer has appealed the citizens to cooperate with the Islamabad Capital Police.

