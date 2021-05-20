UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Traffic Arrangements Completed For Palestine Solidarity Day Rallies

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 8 minutes ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 09:20 PM

Traffic arrangements completed for Palestine Solidarity Day rallies

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :City Traffic Police Rawalpindi on Thursday completed all the arrangements for rallies to be held in connection with Palestine Solidarity Day.

The rallies from different parts of Rawalpindi would be taken out after Friday prayers on May 21.

Following the orders of Chief Traffic Officer Rawalpindi Rai Mazhar Iqbal, as many as 136 additional traffic police personnel including 4 DSPs, 9 inspectors, 101 traffic wardens and 22 traffic assistants would be deployed to maintain traffic flow in the city.

The traffic wardens were further directed to provide the best traffic facilities to the citizens adding that strict action would be taken against those who were found negligent in performing their duties.

Related Topics

Police Palestine Traffic Rawalpindi May All From Best

Recent Stories

MoD Undersecretary meets President of French Natio ..

43 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed visits Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Cent ..

1 hour ago

New standardisation, metrology legislation to driv ..

2 hours ago

UAE to host the 5th WCO Global AEO Conference

2 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler establishes new distribution company ..

3 hours ago

AED 4.1 billion of weeklong real estate transactio ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.