Traffic arrangements completed for Palestine Solidarity Day rallies

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :City Traffic Police Rawalpindi on Thursday completed all the arrangements for rallies to be held in connection with Palestine Solidarity Day.

The rallies from different parts of Rawalpindi would be taken out after Friday prayers on May 21.

Following the orders of Chief Traffic Officer Rawalpindi Rai Mazhar Iqbal, as many as 136 additional traffic police personnel including 4 DSPs, 9 inspectors, 101 traffic wardens and 22 traffic assistants would be deployed to maintain traffic flow in the city.

The traffic wardens were further directed to provide the best traffic facilities to the citizens adding that strict action would be taken against those who were found negligent in performing their duties.