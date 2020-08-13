UrduPoint.com
Traffic Arrangements For I-Day

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 13th August 2020 | 07:53 PM

Traffic arrangements for I-Day

As many as 11 Traffic DSPs, 140 inspectors and more than 2,600 traffic wardens will perform duties on Independence Day to regulate traffic and check the menace of wheelie in the provincial capital

As per the plan, SP Traffic Hammad Raza Qureshi and SP Mehmoodul Hassan Gillani would monitor the traffic arrangements while 200 patrolling officers, 49 motorcycle squads and 13 emergency squad have been formed to cope with the wheelie.

However, additional traffic squads have also been deployed at Canal Road, Jail Road, Ferozpur Road, Allama Iqbal Road, Defence Phase 5 and 8, whereas special traffic arrangements have been put in place for Maulana Shaukat Ali Road, Johat Town Boulevard, Main Boulevard Gilbert and Bund Road.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Sayyed Hammad Abid said that a traffic emergency squad had also been provided to all DSPs for ensuring smooth traffic flow on roads during Independence Day. All the CTP office staff, ticketing and licensing officials have been directed to perform field duty on Independence Day, he added.

The CTO said that stern action would be taken against hooliganism, one wheelie,road blocking, racing and other traffic rules' violations, adding that temporarybarriers would also be set up at important thoroughfares.

