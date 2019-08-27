Traffic Arrangements For Muharram Reviewed In Sukkur
Muhammad Irfan 32 seconds ago Tue 27th August 2019 | 06:22 PM
Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Irfan Ali Samo on Tuesday met the traffic officials to review traffic arrangements for Muharram-ul- Haram
According to traffic police, he directed the Inspectors, Sub-Inspectors and Assistant Sub-Inspectors to take action against encroachments with the cooperation of departments concerned on the routes of processions and alternative roads.
He said a separate alternative route would be reserved for the emergency vehicles.