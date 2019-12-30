(@FahadShabbir)

The Traffic Police Karachi have made special traffic arrangements for people wishing to go to Sea View, Clifton and other entertainment places on new year night

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2019 ) :The Traffic Karachi have made special traffic arrangements for people wishing to go to Sea View, Clifton and other entertainment places on new year night.

An announcement said on Monday that heavy vehicles including dumper, trucks will not be allowed to enter in the city from 6 pm on December 31.

Parking will not be allowed on following roads and streets: Sea View Road, Main Shara-e-Faisal, Abdullah Haroon Road,Dr. Zia Uddin Ahmed Road, Mai Kolachi Road, Korangi Road and M.T Khan Road etc.

Strict action will be taken on plying motorcycles with broken silencer or without it and legal action will be taken against those who found involved in One-wheeling and other related activities.