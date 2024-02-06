Traffic Arrangements For Polling Day
Umer Jamshaid Published February 06, 2024 | 05:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) City Traffic Police has made elaborate arrangements to maintain smooth flow of traffic as well as parking of vehicles on February 8.
A spokesperson for traffic police said here Tuesday that a traffic diversion plan had been devised to ensure easy access to polling stations and parking of motorcycles and vehicles.
He said that about 487 traffic wardens would perform duties on the Election Day in two shifts that would be assisted by 208 traffic assistants, 12 senior traffic assistants and 88 senior traffic wardens. The election duty will be monitored by 5 DSPs traffic. All traffic staff will also be served with meals on their duty points, he added.
Chief Traffic Officer Maqsood Ahmad Loone has issued necessary directions in connection with election duties and warned negligence would not be tolerated.
