Traffic arrangements in place for annual Tablighi ijtema at Raiwind

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) The City Traffic Police (CTP) Lahore have finalised the traffic arrangements for phase-I of the annual Tablighi ijtema at Raiwind, which would start from October 31 to November 3. The second and last phase would start from Nov 7 and end on Nov 10.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Lahore Amara Athar said that Superintendent of Police (SP) Sadr Shahzad Khan would continue the full supervision of all arrangements of annual ijtema, 13 DSPs, 203 traffic inspectors, 110 patrolling officers, 999 wardens had been appointed under the supervision of divisional officers. Ten fork lifters have been assigned the task of handling vehicles breakdowns and wrong parking, she added.

The CTO Lahore further said that a special control room and camp office had also been established in Raiwind for monitoring and surveillance, adding that seven stands had also been allocated for the parking of the vehicles of the congregation. She said that parking was not allowed anywhere except for the parking stands.

The CTO said that through 'Rasta FM' and 'Rasta app', citizens would be informed about the situation moment by moment; all roads would be kept clear for ambulances and other emergency vehicles.

Amara Athar instructed traffic wardens to keep a close watch on suspicious persons and abandoned items.

The CTO, while informing about the traffic plan further, said that the participants coming from GT Road would be directed to Niaz Baig via Kala Shah Kaku Interchange Motorway.

Participants coming from Rawalpindi, Islamabad would be sent to Niaz Baig Raiwind via Motorway; participants coming from Okara would reach Raiwind via Manga Bypass.

The participants coming from Kasur would be able to go to the allocated parking lot opposite Nisar Mills, Burhan Chowk, Jodhu Phatak, Khara Chowk Rohi, Liliani Soey Asal Road.

Vehicles coming from Bhatti Chowk would be diverted via Burhan Chowk to Bara Oil Mills Chowk, parking opposite Agriculture Office.

Khawas Road and Sunder Road had been kept clear for emergency vehicles.

CTO Amara Athar said that no vehicle would be sent to Raiwind from Shahdara Chowk or Sagian Bridge, Bund Road; participants coming from other provinces would use Motorway and Lahore Ring Road.