Traffic awareness campaign continues

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :The Senior Deputy Superintendent of Police (SSP), National Highway and Motorway Police (NH&MP) Sukkur zone, Sibt-e- Hassan on Monday said that the traffic education teams are delivering awareness lectures in schools, colleges, recreational places and bus stands on a daily basis.

He said the objective behind holding the lectures was to discourage the underage drivers and highlight the advantages of wearing helmets.