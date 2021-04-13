UrduPoint.com
Traffic Awareness Campaign In Progress To Discourage Underage Driving

Muhammad Irfan 17 minutes ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 08:00 PM

Traffic education unit of city traffic police Multan continued its week long campaign to create awareness among the people to honour traffic laws and to discourage vehicle driving by underage boys and girls

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :Traffic education unit of city traffic police Multan continued its week long campaign to create awareness among the people to honour traffic laws and to discourage vehicle driving by underage boys and girls.

Traffic education unit focused model road (Bosan road) Tuesday where they delivered lectures via public address system and informed people about dangers involved for underage drivers, importance of seat belts and helmets, side view mirrors, and road lane discipline. Road users were also apprised of the importance of practicing SOPs meant to check novel coronavirus.

The week-long campaign, launched by chief traffic officer Jalil Imran Ghilzai on the orders of Additional Inspector General Police South Punjab Zafar Iqbal Awan was going to end within next few days to pave the way for action against violators by the traffic police Multan.

