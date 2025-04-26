Traffic Awareness Campaign Launched For Students In Kohat
Umer Jamshaid Published April 26, 2025 | 10:10 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2025) A traffic awareness campaign was launched at Government High Comprehensive School, Kohat on Saturday, featuring an informative workshop on traffic rules and road safety. On this occasion, Additional Traffic Incharge Arab Jan emphasized the importance of following traffic rules and highlighted precautionary measures to ensure safety on the road.
The students actively participated in the workshop, asking questions and seeking knowledge on traffic safety. The school administration appreciated the traffic police's cooperation and pledged to continue such awareness campaigns in the future.
APP/azq/378
Recent Stories
PSL X: Lahore Qalandars opt to bowl first against Multan Sultans
Fashion designer faces ‘suite for maintenance’
IPL 2025: Chennai Super King Supporter breaks down in tears after consecutive de ..
PSL 2025 Match 16 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who W ..
Dar reaffirms Pakistan’s resolve to respond firmly to Indian aggression
SCO Exec Director Maj Gen Sharsheyev, CJCSC Gen Mirza discuss regional security
Pakistan open to fair, transparent probe into Pahalgam incident: PM
From Hiatus to History: Cricket’s Return to the Olympics
BankIslami Offers Lowest Home Financing at 1-Year KIBOR + 1%
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 April 2025
Real Madrid boycott Copa del Rey build-up over referee complaints
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Ducky Bhai charged for motorway stunts & speeding45 seconds ago
-
KIIR urges UN to address rising violence against Kashmiri Muslims47 seconds ago
-
AJK Civil Society takes to street agitation against Indian Indus River Treaty suspension49 seconds ago
-
AJK PM orders monitoring of development projects52 seconds ago
-
Kohat resident martyred in Quetta bomb blast55 seconds ago
-
Traffic awareness campaign launched for students in Kohat56 seconds ago
-
Historic strike in Mirpurkhas shows solidarity with Gaza, Palestine58 seconds ago
-
ETEA screening test conducted in Kohat with transparency1 minute ago
-
Jhang District observes complete strike in solidarity with Palestine1 minute ago
-
BISE Kohat ensures transparency in Intermediate exams1 minute ago
-
AJK President urges Kashmiri expatriates to highlight Kashmir issue1 minute ago
-
India exploiting Kashmir for malicious political objectives: Mishal Malik11 minutes ago