Traffic awareness campaign launched for students in Kohat

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2025) A traffic awareness campaign was launched at Government High Comprehensive School, Kohat on Saturday, featuring an informative workshop on traffic rules and road safety. On this occasion, Additional Traffic Incharge Arab Jan emphasized the importance of following traffic rules and highlighted precautionary measures to ensure safety on the road.

The students actively participated in the workshop, asking questions and seeking knowledge on traffic safety. The school administration appreciated the traffic police's cooperation and pledged to continue such awareness campaigns in the future.

APP/azq/378