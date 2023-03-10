Traffic awareness campaign launched in Attock

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2023 ) :District Police Officer Attock (DPO) Dr. Sardar Ghiyas Gul Khan has started the traffic awareness campaign in Attock city. DPO said that enforcing the traffic rules is the Primary responsibility of the police and traffic staff.

Citizens should also prove that they are good citizens by cooperating with these institutions. The DPO said that anyone who violates traffic rules cannot escape from the grip of the law.