Traffic Awareness Lectures

Faizan Hashmi Published January 27, 2024 | 05:00 PM

Traffic awareness lectures

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2024) Traffic education Unit of Traffic police Sargodha gave an awareness lectures to students of Government Boys High school Jhal Chakian and Government High School Dhareema on road safety and road sense here on Saturday.

The lectures were organized by the direction of DSP Traffic Sargodha Muhammad Arshad Gondal. Incharge Traffic Education Unit Sub Inspector Ijaz Ahmed delivered the lectures to the students. He informed the students about the benefits of helmets, precautionary measures and road sense in fog.

The Incharge Traffic Education Unit Traffic Police instructed them to travel safely by holding the shawl while riding motorcycles in foggy weather and emphasized to install D Grill on the sides of the wheel.

He also informed them about the online facilities provided by IG Punjab Police Dr. Muhammad Usman Anwar regarding the licence. Sub Inspector Ijaz Ahmed emphasized 18-year-old students to get their driving learner permits soon.

