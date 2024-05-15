Open Menu

Traffic Awareness Lectures Held At Schools

Sumaira FH Published May 15, 2024 | 04:30 PM

Traffic awareness lectures held at schools

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) Traffic education Unit of the Traffic Police Sargodha arranged for awareness lectures at several high schools of Sargodha on road safety and road sense, here on Wednesday.

Lectures were organised by the directions of DSP Traffic Sargodha. In-charge Traffic Education Unit Sub-Inspector Ijaz Ahmed delivered the lectures to create awareness among students. He informed students about the benefits of using helmet, precautionary measures and being aware of road sense.

The In-charge Traffic Education Unit called upon students to be careful in donning shawl while riding motorcycles in dusty weather and emphasised installing D Grill on the sides of the wheel.

He also informed them about the online facilities, provided by IGP Punjab Dr. Muhammad Usman Anwar, regarding the licence. Sub Inspector Ijaz Ahmed informed students that only 18-year-old students could ride motorcycles and drive vehicles after securing driving learner permits or driving licences.

Related Topics

Weather Police Education Punjab Vehicles Road Traffic Sargodha

Recent Stories

Azma Bokhari says new defamation law much needed f ..

Azma Bokhari says new defamation law much needed for Punjab

3 hours ago
 PCB appoints David Reid as mental coach for nation ..

PCB appoints David Reid as mental coach for national cricket team

3 hours ago
 Weather Update: Scorching heat to hit Pakistan’s ..

Weather Update: Scorching heat to hit Pakistan’s most parts today

4 hours ago
 Army major martyred, 3 terrorists killed during IB ..

Army major martyred, 3 terrorists killed during IBO in Balochistan

4 hours ago
 Who owns what in Dubai: Here is complete detail of ..

Who owns what in Dubai: Here is complete detail of prominent Pakistani figures

4 hours ago
 ATC confirms bail of Zartaj Gul, 24 others in May ..

ATC confirms bail of Zartaj Gul, 24 others in May 9 cases

6 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 May 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 May 2024

8 hours ago
 German Consul General Dr. Rudiger Luts visits UoB

German Consul General Dr. Rudiger Luts visits UoB

17 hours ago
 IHC issues notices to respondents in campaign agai ..

IHC issues notices to respondents in campaign against judges cases

18 hours ago
 Amazonian chief at UN to combat traditional knowle ..

Amazonian chief at UN to combat traditional knowledge piracy

18 hours ago
 Farewell ceremony for outgoing SP Saddar

Farewell ceremony for outgoing SP Saddar

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan