Traffic awareness lectures held at schools

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) Traffic education Unit of the Traffic Police Sargodha arranged for awareness lectures at several high schools of Sargodha on road safety and road sense, here on Wednesday.

Lectures were organised by the directions of DSP Traffic Sargodha. In-charge Traffic Education Unit Sub-Inspector Ijaz Ahmed delivered the lectures to create awareness among students. He informed students about the benefits of using helmet, precautionary measures and being aware of road sense.

The In-charge Traffic Education Unit called upon students to be careful in donning shawl while riding motorcycles in dusty weather and emphasised installing D Grill on the sides of the wheel.

He also informed them about the online facilities, provided by IGP Punjab Dr. Muhammad Usman Anwar, regarding the licence. Sub Inspector Ijaz Ahmed informed students that only 18-year-old students could ride motorcycles and drive vehicles after securing driving learner permits or driving licences.