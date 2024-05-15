Traffic Awareness Lectures Held At Schools
Sumaira FH Published May 15, 2024 | 04:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) Traffic education Unit of the Traffic Police Sargodha arranged for awareness lectures at several high schools of Sargodha on road safety and road sense, here on Wednesday.
Lectures were organised by the directions of DSP Traffic Sargodha. In-charge Traffic Education Unit Sub-Inspector Ijaz Ahmed delivered the lectures to create awareness among students. He informed students about the benefits of using helmet, precautionary measures and being aware of road sense.
The In-charge Traffic Education Unit called upon students to be careful in donning shawl while riding motorcycles in dusty weather and emphasised installing D Grill on the sides of the wheel.
He also informed them about the online facilities, provided by IGP Punjab Dr. Muhammad Usman Anwar, regarding the licence. Sub Inspector Ijaz Ahmed informed students that only 18-year-old students could ride motorcycles and drive vehicles after securing driving learner permits or driving licences.
Recent Stories
Azma Bokhari says new defamation law much needed for Punjab
PCB appoints David Reid as mental coach for national cricket team
Weather Update: Scorching heat to hit Pakistan’s most parts today
Army major martyred, 3 terrorists killed during IBO in Balochistan
Who owns what in Dubai: Here is complete detail of prominent Pakistani figures
ATC confirms bail of Zartaj Gul, 24 others in May 9 cases
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 May 2024
German Consul General Dr. Rudiger Luts visits UoB
IHC issues notices to respondents in campaign against judges cases
Amazonian chief at UN to combat traditional knowledge piracy
Farewell ceremony for outgoing SP Saddar
More Stories From Pakistan
-
13 dead, 1,358 injured in Punjab road accidents4 minutes ago
-
PM congratulates Pak Army, scientists over launch of Fatah-II Guided Rocket System4 minutes ago
-
Commissioner orders achieving cotton sowing targets4 minutes ago
-
KP Governor asks universities to pay special attention to modern research14 minutes ago
-
Federal Ombudsman addressed over 194,000 complaints in 2023: Advisor14 minutes ago
-
Cops given cash prizes, certificates over good performances14 minutes ago
-
Interhouse English Speech, Elocution competitions of Prep section held at SPS14 minutes ago
-
Lahore police bust 1,373 gangs this year so far14 minutes ago
-
Three killed in firing incident near Charsadda Interchange on M-124 minutes ago
-
Civil society organizations equipped with public, social audit expertise in WASH Sector34 minutes ago
-
Community-based education centers to control dropout rate, enhance literacy in tribal distts: Minist ..34 minutes ago
-
Students of PIEAS display creative projects at Open House34 minutes ago