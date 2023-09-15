Traffic awareness seminar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2023 ) :A traffic safety awareness seminar was held at the Civil Veterinary Hospital with the joint efforts of traffic police and district livestock department here on Friday.

Livestock Director Dr Haider Ali Khan and CTO Maqsood Ahmad Loone were the chief guests.

Incharge education unit Dr Mubashar Saeed Bajwa provided important tips to the participants on road safety. The education unit also issued driving learner permits to the staff.

CTO Maqsood Ahmad Loone said that the objective of the seminar was to create awareness among the staff.

"We can save ourselves on the road by following the traffic rules", he said.