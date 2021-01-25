Traffic awareness seminar for ulema, students held

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :The City Traffic Police arranged an awareness seminar at Jamia Qasmia for providing awareness to ulema and students under the aegis of Central Ulema Council Pakistan here on Monday.

City Traffic Officer Shahzad Umar Abbas distributed helmets among students and provided awareness about traffic laws.

He urged the ulema and students to get command over driving besides imparting religious education. He said that the use of helmet during motorcycle driving was imperative. He also urged them to abide by the traffic laws and proved themselves as a responsible citizen.

In-charge Traffic Education Unit Muhammad Waqas said that our youth was our assets and safety of their lives is our responsibility.

He said that teachers and students should extend cooperation to the traffic police for implementation of the road safety measures.

Chairman Ulema Council Sahibzada Zahid Mahmood Qasmi said that it is our religious and social responsibility to follow law of the country and abide by the traffic rules.

Maulana Hafeezur Rehman Qasmi, Hafiz Maqbool, Maulana Azam Farooq and students were also present.