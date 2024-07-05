Traffic awareness seminar held

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) A traffic awareness seminar for security forces at Faisalabad airport was held, here on Friday.

A large number of security personnel participated in the seminar, which was briefed by the In-charge education Unit Irm Naz.

She said that several measures were being taken to sensitise citizens about traffic rules and regulations by holding awareness sessions at educational institutes, public and private sector offices and other public places.

She urged the participants to wear helmets during motorcycle driving, follow line and lane, one way, traffic signals etc.

She said that it is our collective responsibility to abide by the traffic laws neither for our own safety but others also.