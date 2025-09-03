Traffic awareness seminar held at seminary to educate students

City Traffic Police (CTP) organised a traffic awareness seminar in a local seminary Jamia Qasmia to highlight the important of road safety laws and educate the students

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) City Traffic Police (CTP) organised a traffic awareness seminar in a local seminary Jamia Qasmia to highlight the important of road safety laws and educate the students.

Seminary Principal Sahibzada Zahid Mehmood Qasmi presided over the event while Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Nasir Javed Rana delivered a keynote lecture.

He highlighted the importance of traffic rules and said that these are imperative to reduce road accidents by ensuring safe travel.

He explained that the traffic police are continuing a series of awareness seminars in educational institutions to instill road sense among young citizens.

“Our youth are talented and guarantors of a bright future. A good driver is one who practices safe driving”, he said and urged the students to always wear helmets while riding motorcycles.

He said that hallmark of a civilized society is reflected in how strictly its people follow traffic laws and Pakistani citizens must demonstrate discipline on the roads to prove themselves responsible nation.

Seminary Principal Sahibzada Zahid Qasmi said that collective efforts are imperative to organize traffic.

He said that the religious scholars should promote national consensus narrative Paigham-e-Pakistan to counter terrorism. In the same way, they should also promote awareness about traffic discipline from mosques and pulpits, he added.

He said that positive changes in public attitudes towards the responsibilities of traffic police are the need of the hour and traffic laws are meant for citizens’ protection.

Traffic education Lecturer Dr. Mubashar Bajwa also addressed the seminar and educated students about the importance road safety rules.

He also informed them about how to get learner driving licenses for motorbike riders.

CTP officials and seminary teachers were also present on the occasion.