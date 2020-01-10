Traffic awareness seminar held in Faisalabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :City Traffic Police held traffic awareness seminar at National Textile University Faisalabad here on Friday.

Chief Traffic Officer Sardar Asif, faculty and a large number of students participated in the seminar.

Addressing on the occasion, CTO said that awareness about traffic laws was imperative for everyone.

He said that students must cooperated with traffic police and abide by the traffic laws especially traffic signals, line and lane, wear helmets while driving motorcycles, speed limit should be controlled.

He said that traffic education unit was holding seminar, walks, and workshops at schools, colleges, universities and transport stands for providing awareness to general public as well as drivers about traffic rules.