Traffic Awareness Walk
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 11, 2025 | 06:00 PM
GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) The education Unit Gujrat, in collaboration with civil society and local citizens, organized a traffic awareness walk to promote road safety.
A large number of student drivers and members of the public participated in the event. The initiative was held under the directives of Inspector General of Punjab Police Dr.
Usman Anwar and Additional IG Traffic Punjab Mirza Farhan Baig, under the supervision of District Police Officer (DPO) Mustansar Ata Bajwa and District Traffic Officer (DTO) Raza Awan.
During the session, motorcyclists were educated on the importance of helmet use in accordance with Punjab government regulations, which mandate that both riders on a motorcycle must wear helmets. Participants were also advised against kite flying due to its associated risks.
