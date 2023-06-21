Traffic chaos, commuter woes increase at Islamabad PWD Road

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2023 ) :A surge in traffic congestion along the PWD Road leading towards Bahria town has caused severe difficulties for road commuters due to the non-implementation of parking laws by numerous food outlets and shopping malls near the road.

The absence of adequate police officials to ensure smooth traffic flow has only exacerbated the situation.

As the situation worsens, citizens express their frustrations and call for immediate action to address the persistent non-compliance issues.

The relentless traffic congestion along this crucial roadway has reached alarming levels, primarily due to the disregard for parking regulations. Numerous vehicles, especially those near food outlets and shopping malls situated along the road, contribute to the traffic snarls.

Just recently, the traffic rush along this crucial roadway escalated once again due to the opening of another food outlet. Overall, the absence of proper parking facilities and the failure to enforce parking laws have created chaotic conditions, particularly during peak hours. Commuters, including students attending schools and academies in the area, bear the brunt of the consequences.

The food outlets along PWD Road have neglected to provide proper parking facilities and arrangements. In addition, the negligence in implementing parking laws by the authorities has also created a growing burden for road users, who find themselves struggling to navigate the congested thoroughfare.

Despite regulations in place to mitigate such issues, the lack of enforcement has allowed vehicles to park haphazardly, obstructing the smooth flow of traffic.

Frustrated by the worsening situation, citizens are demanding immediate action from the authorities.

They emphasize the urgent need for stricter enforcement of parking laws and the provision of adequate parking facilities along PWD Road.

Commuters, residents, and businesses along the road have voiced their concerns and called for the authorities to address this issue promptly to alleviate the traffic chaos and restore order to the thoroughfare.

A high police official residing in the area told APP that he has managed to assign traffic policemen during peak hours, but the violation of parking codes by plaza owners and food outlets remains the Primary cause of the persistent congestion.

Immediate attention is required to address this issue and enforce parking regulations effectively to alleviate the traffic chaos.

As the traffic congestion continues to escalate, citizens hope that their pleas for action will not go unanswered.

They urge the authorities to prioritize the implementation of parking laws on PWD Road, ensuring that violators are held accountable, and proactive measures are taken to improve traffic management in the area.

