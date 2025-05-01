Traffic circle DSPs hold meetings to implement new SSP traffic’s directives

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2025) Traffic Circle DSPs convened meetings on Thursday in their respective jurisdictions along with traffic officers and personnel to ensure implementation of directives issued by newly appointed SSP Traffic, Qamar Hayat Khan.

During the meetings, traffic staff were briefed on the new policy guidelines, emphasizing a courteous and facilitative approach towards commuters, especially tourists. According to the SSP's instructions, no Traffic Officer (TO) or Traffic Sub-Inspector (TSI) is permitted to impose heavy fines under any circumstances.

Moreover, tourist vehicles are not to be stopped or penalized.

The directives also call for strict monitoring of traffic violations, including riding without helmets, underage motorcyclists, illegal mini terminals, and roadside encroachments. Beat in-charges have been directed to personally supervise such operations and ensure submission of daily progress reports to the SSP Traffic office.

The SSP further instructed that traffic officials must avoid assembling in groups at any point to maintain discipline and avoid any public inconvenience.