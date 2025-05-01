Traffic Circle DSPs Hold Meetings To Implement New SSP Traffic’s Directives
Faizan Hashmi Published May 01, 2025 | 06:50 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2025) Traffic Circle DSPs convened meetings on Thursday in their respective jurisdictions along with traffic officers and personnel to ensure implementation of directives issued by newly appointed SSP Traffic, Qamar Hayat Khan.
During the meetings, traffic staff were briefed on the new policy guidelines, emphasizing a courteous and facilitative approach towards commuters, especially tourists. According to the SSP's instructions, no Traffic Officer (TO) or Traffic Sub-Inspector (TSI) is permitted to impose heavy fines under any circumstances.
Moreover, tourist vehicles are not to be stopped or penalized.
The directives also call for strict monitoring of traffic violations, including riding without helmets, underage motorcyclists, illegal mini terminals, and roadside encroachments. Beat in-charges have been directed to personally supervise such operations and ensure submission of daily progress reports to the SSP Traffic office.
The SSP further instructed that traffic officials must avoid assembling in groups at any point to maintain discipline and avoid any public inconvenience.
Recent Stories
NA’s Standing Committee summons PCB Chairman Naqvi for briefing on PSL perform ..
Documentary evidence shows India’s RAW in false flag operation in Pahalgam
PSL X: Karachi Kings opt to bat first against Multan Sultans
PSL 2025 Match 20 Multan Sultans Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Will ..
India blocks Javelin Gold Medalist Arshad Nadeem’s Instagram account after Pah ..
No chance of Imran Khan’s appeal fixation against conviction this year: IHC Re ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 May 2025
Pakistan Pavilion Inaugurated at GETEX 2025 Expo in Dubai
Meeting Between Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Planning and Secretary General ..
Meeting Between Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Planning and Secretary General ..
Education systems must evolve to nurture creativity in the age of AI
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Rescue 1122 Abbottabad handles 520 emergencies in April4 minutes ago
-
619 shops sealed over illegal gas decanting during two months4 minutes ago
-
Traffic circle DSPs hold meetings to implement new SSP traffic’s directives4 minutes ago
-
Governor pays tribute to martyred CTD personnel in Bannu gunfight4 minutes ago
-
Symposium on “Principles of Humanitarian Action” held at Peshawar university4 minutes ago
-
Int'l “Labour Day” observed in Multan14 minutes ago
-
CM's aide message on Labour Day14 minutes ago
-
Balochistan CM pays tribute to workers on International Labour Day14 minutes ago
-
VC MNSUA pays tribute to workers on “Labour Day”14 minutes ago
-
DC approves 8 development cases14 minutes ago
-
Secret document leak reveals Indian intelligence agency RAW planned Pahalgam attack14 minutes ago
-
President, PM discuss security situation14 minutes ago