Traffic confluence point in DG Khan closed for heavy traffic

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ) :Pul Dat, a road communication confluence point in Dera Ghazi Khan city that relayed traffic to four provinces has been ordered closed for heavy traffic for fifteen days to complete laying Asphalt for expansion and beautification of the cross-section.

Chief Minister's Advisor Muhammad Hanif Pitafi and Chairman Land Record Authority Punjab MPA Sardar Ahmad Ali Khan Dareshak paid a visit to the site to oversee the ongoing development on the project.

They said that expansion and beautification of Pul Dat was necessary for better traffic regulation through the confluence point and to give commuters a good view of surroundings.

They said that some beautiful structure would be installed in the middle of the cross-section and greenery would be developed by Parks and Horticulture Authority after completion of Asphalt work.

They appealed the people to cooperate with the construction companies and administration for speedy completion of work.