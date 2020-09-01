UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Traffic Congestion, Improper Parking, Encroachment To Be Eliminated: Commissioner

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 55 seconds ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 07:14 PM

Traffic congestion, improper parking, encroachment to be eliminated: Commissioner

In order to protect the historic buildings inside Rawalpindi, the chaotic traffic congestion should be eliminated and public transport should be modernized along with improper parking and encroachments need to be eliminated

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) :In order to protect the historic buildings inside Rawalpindi, the chaotic traffic congestion should be eliminated and public transport should be modernized along with improper parking and encroachments need to be eliminated.

Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt. (R) Muhammad Mahmood said this while presiding over a meeting on traffic management and safeguarding of historic buildings at his office.

He said that apart from using modern trends, we also need to promote the culture of walking and cycling which would restore the beauty of the inner city and promote tourism as per the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Bazdar.

Commissioner said that comprehensive measures were urgently needed to preserve the historic buildings and the inner city which will also restore the beauty of the old city which was essential for the promotion of tourism.

He said that viable solutions should be proposed to avoid traffic jams and protect historic buildings, and all the concerned departments should work in unison.

Advisor to Chief Minister Asif Mehmood, Chief Traffic Officer Rawalpindi, Syed Ali Akbar, Director General Rawalpindi Development Authority, Ammara Khan and other concerned officials were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Cycling Traffic Rawalpindi All From

Recent Stories

Emirati short film &#039;Athel&#039; gets outstand ..

15 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Investment Office, Invest in Israel set ..

30 minutes ago

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace praises pea ..

45 minutes ago

Emirates SkyCargo takes the taste of Pakistani man ..

52 minutes ago

Lahore Development Authority conducts anti-encroac ..

57 seconds ago

Defence analyst for rejuvenating spirit of 6th Sep ..

59 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.