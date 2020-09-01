Traffic congestion, improper parking, encroachment to be eliminated: Commissioner

(@FahadShabbir)

In order to protect the historic buildings inside Rawalpindi, the chaotic traffic congestion should be eliminated and public transport should be modernized along with improper parking and encroachments need to be eliminated

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) :In order to protect the historic buildings inside Rawalpindi, the chaotic traffic congestion should be eliminated and public transport should be modernized along with improper parking and encroachments need to be eliminated.

Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt. (R) Muhammad Mahmood said this while presiding over a meeting on traffic management and safeguarding of historic buildings at his office.

He said that apart from using modern trends, we also need to promote the culture of walking and cycling which would restore the beauty of the inner city and promote tourism as per the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Bazdar.

Commissioner said that comprehensive measures were urgently needed to preserve the historic buildings and the inner city which will also restore the beauty of the old city which was essential for the promotion of tourism.

He said that viable solutions should be proposed to avoid traffic jams and protect historic buildings, and all the concerned departments should work in unison.

Advisor to Chief Minister Asif Mehmood, Chief Traffic Officer Rawalpindi, Syed Ali Akbar, Director General Rawalpindi Development Authority, Ammara Khan and other concerned officials were also present on the occasion.