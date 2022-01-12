Traffic congestion near Faisal Avenue Flyover irks commuters

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) :Traffic jam has become a routine matter at Faisal Avenue as all the vehicles coming from Ibn-e-Sina Road crosses Faisal Avenue make a U-turn or to reach the Fazl-e-Huq Road.

"Ibn-e-Sina Road junction has created a bottleneck. People coming from PIMS and G-9, block the flow of traffic as they cross the Faisal Avenue from center to make a U-turn," informed Irfan Tariq, a businessman who takes this route daily to reach his office.

Asma Haleem, a doctor who travels on Faisal Avenue daily, told that she had to wait more than 10 minutes daily to get through this traffic jam.

"The traffic coming from G-8 side doesn't bother to travel a few meters at Faisal Avenue to make a U-turn from the Blue Area signal. Instead, it simply crosses Jinnah Avenue after blocking the entire traffic coming from the Zero-Point side," she added.

When contacted, Director Traffic Engineering and Transport Planning Cell at the Capital Development Authority (CDA) told APP that they have already submitted a proposal before the Directorate of Roads (North) to solve this issue.

"We have proposed to extend the line of cat eyes to bar the traffic coming from Ibn-e-Sina Road to cross the Faisal Avenue. We shall also install signboards at the junction to guide commuters to make a U-turn from the Blue Area Signal," the Director informed.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic), Capt (R) Mazher Iqbal said he was already familiar with the issue. "I, along with the Inspector General of Police (IG), visited the site a few days ago to find its solution. I think cat eyes will not be enough to prevent traffic from Ibn-e-Sina Road to cross Faisal Avenue. That's why I recommended that a wall should be mounted here to part the ways of traffic coming from both sides," he added.

The SSP further told that the IG has directed to solve the issue at the earliest. "A permanent solution to this issue will be made soon in consultation with relevant authorities," he said.