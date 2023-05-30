Traffic congestion unit to be made more effective

Islamabad Capital Police (Traffic Division) has decided to ensure extra deployment at main markets, and shopping plazas during rush hours and to make traffic congestion unit more effective

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2023 ) :Islamabad Capital Police (Traffic Division) has decided to ensure extra deployment at main markets, and shopping plazas during rush hours and to make traffic congestion unit more effective.

The decision to this effect was made in a meeting chaired by the Chief Traffic Officer Islamabad Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer which was attended among others by all zonal DSPs and other officers.

The meeting was held as per directions of IGP Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan who asked for an exemplary traffic system in the city.

It was decided to make deployment of additional personnel to resolve parking problems outside major markets and shopping plazas of the Federal capital and ensure the flow of traffic during rush hour. In order to improve the traffic system and provide all possible travel facilities to the citizens, all Zonal DSPs have been directed to make the traffic police congestion unit more active and effective.

The zonal in-charges will be responsible for their respective beats and strict action to be taken against those involved in the dereliction of duties.

A strategy was finalized regarding better traffic management in the federal capital and providing all possible facilities to the citizens coming for shopping. It was decided to deploy additional personnel to resolve parking problems outside the city's main markets and shopping plazas.

All Zonal DSPs were directed to make the traffic police congestion unit more effective in order to improve the traffic flow system during rush hours.

On the occasion, the Chief Traffic Officer Islamabad said that the performance of all the officers will be reviewed. He said that the interaction of policemen with citizens should be also decent as he would review the complaints in this regard.

Chief Traffic Officer said that it is our top priority to resolve complaints of the people. He instructed the education wing to inform the citizens about the road safety rules on different highways.