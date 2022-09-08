UrduPoint.com

Traffic Constable Dies After Hit By Truck

Faizan Hashmi Published September 08, 2022 | 09:21 PM

Traffic constable dies after hit by truck

The traffic constable who was injured in an accident in Phuleli area on September 6 while on duty breathed his last at the local hospital here on Thursday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2022 ) :The traffic constable who was injured in an accident in Phuleli area on September 6 while on duty breathed his last at the local hospital here on Thursday.

The police spokesman informed that Namaz-e-Janaza of the traffic cop Khadim Hussain was offered at the police headquarters.

The SP Headquarters Anil Haider Minhas, the SP Traffic Hyderabad Al Haj Mukhtar Ahmed Solangi and other police officers attended the prayer.

The traffic warden was ran over by a truck in Phuleli area while on duty.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Police Traffic Hyderabad Mukhtar Ahmed Colombian Peso September Prayer

Recent Stories

Bizenjo announces Rs 5 mln reward for police team

Bizenjo announces Rs 5 mln reward for police team

1 minute ago
 Declassification Used in Ukraine Crisis Could be ' ..

Declassification Used in Ukraine Crisis Could be 'Selectively' Deployed Again - ..

1 minute ago
 Pentagon Chief Says Expects Congress to Approve Ad ..

Pentagon Chief Says Expects Congress to Approve Additional Funding for Ukraine i ..

1 minute ago
 2-day national conference on celebrations of diamo ..

2-day national conference on celebrations of diamond jubilee of Pak concludes at ..

1 minute ago
 Balochistan spokesperson hails Pakistan team victo ..

Balochistan spokesperson hails Pakistan team victory against Afghanistan

4 minutes ago
 Multiple crises halt progress as 9 out of 10 count ..

Multiple crises halt progress as 9 out of 10 countries fall backwards in human d ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.