Traffic constable dies after hit by truck

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2022 ) :The traffic constable who was injured in an accident in Phuleli area on September 6 while on duty breathed his last at the local hospital here on Thursday.

The police spokesman informed that Namaz-e-Janaza of the traffic cop Khadim Hussain was offered at the police headquarters.

The SP Headquarters Anil Haider Minhas, the SP Traffic Hyderabad Al Haj Mukhtar Ahmed Solangi and other police officers attended the prayer.

The traffic warden was ran over by a truck in Phuleli area while on duty.