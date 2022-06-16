Traffic constable killed, another injured in Tank firing

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2022 ) :A traffic constable was killed and another injured when unknown assailants fired at them on Dera Road, some 15 kilometers from Tank district on Thursday.

Police said traffic constables Mohsin and Raees were on duty at Dera Road near Tank, when assailants riding a motorbike fired at them.

As a result, Traffic Constable Muhsin was killed while Raees sustained bullet injuries.

Police said a pedestrian was also injured in the firing. The injured traffic constable and pedestrian were shifted to hospital while the police, after collecting evidence from the crime scene, started a search operation to arrest the perpetrators involved.