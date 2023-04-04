Traffic constable martyred in Dir Lower firing

In a tragic incident, a traffic constable on duty was martyred by the firing of an unknown motorcyclist in Dir Lower Talash Bazar on Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2023 ) :In a tragic incident, a traffic constable on duty was martyred by the firing of an unknown motorcyclist in Dir Lower Talash Bazar on Tuesday.

The martyred officer, Bakht Zamin, was carrying out his duties when he was attacked.

This is not the first such incident in recent times, as a day ago, two police officials who were performing their security duty outside a mosque were also martyred by unknown attackers in Kohat.

These attacks are a reminder of the dangers faced by law enforcement officials who put their lives on the line to maintain law and order in our society.