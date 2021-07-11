UrduPoint.com
Traffic Cop Hit To Death By Truck

Sun 11th July 2021 | 06:40 PM

Traffic cop hit to death by truck

RENALA KHURD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2021 ) :A Traffic policeman was killed in a road accident on Depalpur Road, here on Sunday.

According to eyewitnesses, Sub-Inspector Nazir Ahmad Mehr signaled to stop a truck heading towards Depalpur from Okara over violation of the traffic rules.

However, instead of stopping, the truck driver hit him. As a result, the SI died on-the-spot. The driver managed to escape from the scene.

Rescue and police reached the spot and took the body into custody and started investigation.

