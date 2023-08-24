Open Menu

Traffic Cop Killed In Road Mishap

Muhammad Irfan Published August 24, 2023 | 11:42 PM

Traffic cop killed in road mishap

A traffic warden was killed after a speedy truck hit his motorcycle on Sakhi Sarwar road on Thursday

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2023 ) :A traffic warden was killed after a speedy truck hit his motorcycle on Sakhi Sarwar road on Thursday.

Saleem Qadir was going to join his duty when a speedy truck hit him causing him severe injuries.

He was rushed to hospital but he could not survive and died there.

Police said they had taken the truck in possession and arrested the driver.

DPO DG Khan Hassan Afzal reached the hospital and conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.

