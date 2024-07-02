Traffic cop shot dead on Ring Road

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) A traffic policeman was shot dead by unidentified armed men here on Tuesday.

Police said the incident occurred at Ring Road’s Kabootar Chowk where traffic cop Muhammad Tahir was returning home after his shift.

The armed men shot multiple fires at the cop, killing him on the scene.

A heavy contingent of police reached the scene after receiving information about the shooting, and the body of the deceased traffic cop was shifted to the hospital.

Police said a detailed investigation will be carried out into the tragic incident and perpetrators involved will be brought to justice.

APP/vak