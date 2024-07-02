Traffic Cop Shot Dead On Ring Road
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 02, 2024 | 03:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) A traffic policeman was shot dead by unidentified armed men here on Tuesday.
Police said the incident occurred at Ring Road’s Kabootar Chowk where traffic cop Muhammad Tahir was returning home after his shift.
The armed men shot multiple fires at the cop, killing him on the scene.
A heavy contingent of police reached the scene after receiving information about the shooting, and the body of the deceased traffic cop was shifted to the hospital.
Police said a detailed investigation will be carried out into the tragic incident and perpetrators involved will be brought to justice.
APP/vak
Recent Stories
On the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking
Pakistan qualify for next ICC T20 World Cup 2026
LHC seeks Form-45 of Punjab CM Maryam’s victory in PP-159
After UN’s report on Imran Khan, US calls on Pakistan to uphold human rights
Realme Introduces Comprehensive Screen Care Protection for Its 12 Series Smartph ..
Haris Rauf, Mohammad Amir, Fakhar Zaman among nine others who get NOCs
Rahul Gandhi recites Darood Sharif in Lok Sabha speech
Azam Khan opts out of participating in Lanka Premier League
PM embarks on 2-day visit to Dushanbe today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 July 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 July 2024
Everyone drawing good income is bound to pay taxes: Minister
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Power supply interrupted from Nathia Gali grid station2 seconds ago
-
CM lauds role of Sports Journos on 'World Sports Journalist Day'15 seconds ago
-
SSP Operations meets Imamia jirga to ensure peace during Muharram10 minutes ago
-
IT based solutions vital for smooth working: Maqbool Gondal10 minutes ago
-
Street criminal arrested after encounter10 minutes ago
-
Police arrest woman thieve with gold ornaments worth over Rs 1.5 million10 minutes ago
-
Budget of Sargodha Board approved10 minutes ago
-
Students explore valuable skills at Alhamra summer camp20 minutes ago
-
Hot & humid weather predicted in northern Sindh20 minutes ago
-
Greenstar inaugurates first of its 200 clinics under SEW-KFW grant30 minutes ago
-
UN Pakistan Resident Coordinator calls on Convener SDGs30 minutes ago
-
Anti-Corruption department Kohat holds open court50 minutes ago