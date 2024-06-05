Open Menu

Traffic Cops Get Umbrellas To Beat Summer Heat

Faizan Hashmi Published June 05, 2024 | 03:00 PM

Traffic cops get umbrellas to beat summer heat

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) District Police Officer Tank Abdul Salam Khalid has installed umbrella at different traffic points and distributed umbrella hats amongst traffic police officials to help them protect themselves while performing their duty under scorching sun and the prevailing heat wave conditions.

DPO said that the Tank District Police was trying to provide all sorts of support for the cops performing duties under the scorching sun.

“These people have to work for long hours in very difficult conditions.

We are trying our best to provide support,” the DPO said.

The DPO further informed that in places where there is no shelter for cops to guard themselves from sunlight, the umbrellas will help them to protect from the sun’s rays.

Meanwhile , SP Investigation Tank Haji Nasir Khan along with DSP City Haji Sharifullah Khan Kundi distributed certificates to traffic police officers and Wardens for performing the best duty with honesty.

Related Topics

Police Heat Wave Traffic Nasir Tank All From Best

Recent Stories

Inflation decreased from 37pc to 11pc, claims Azma ..

Inflation decreased from 37pc to 11pc, claims Azma Bukhari

1 hour ago
 PM vows to protection of Chinese nationals in Paki ..

PM vows to protection of Chinese nationals in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Sarim Burney arrested from Karachi airport

Sarim Burney arrested from Karachi airport

1 hour ago
 Punjab govt puts ban on production, sale of plasti ..

Punjab govt puts ban on production, sale of plastic bags

3 hours ago
 Babar Azam hopeful for ICC T20 World Cup 2024 trop ..

Babar Azam hopeful for ICC T20 World Cup 2024 trophy

3 hours ago
 Imad Wasim ruled out from national squad in ICC T2 ..

Imad Wasim ruled out from national squad in ICC T20 World Cup 2024 opening match

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 June 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 June 2024

7 hours ago
 SCN raises voice for halting massive deforestation ..

SCN raises voice for halting massive deforestation in KP

15 hours ago
 IHC seeks date to hold local body elections in Isl ..

IHC seeks date to hold local body elections in Islamabad

15 hours ago
 UN rights chief slams Israel over deaths of 500 Pa ..

UN rights chief slams Israel over deaths of 500 Palestinians in occupied West Ba ..

16 hours ago
 India tried to kill its most wanted man on Canadia ..

India tried to kill its most wanted man on Canadian soil too, report reveals

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan