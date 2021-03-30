Traffic Deptt booked 8,846 over violation of COVID-19 SOPs

City Traffic Police Peshawar has booked and fined around 8,846 persons during its ongoing campaign against violation of coronavirus SOPs including non-wearing of face masks

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2021 ) :City Traffic Police Peshawar has booked and fined around 8,846 persons during its ongoing campaign against violation of coronavirus SOPs including non-wearing of face masks.

According to a statement issued here on Tuesday, Traffic Police officials are apprising citizens about importance of face mask wearing in prevention from prevailing pandemic of coronavirus.

Traffic sargents are also busy during the last several months in distribution of face masks among pedestrian and commuters free of charge.

The Traffic department in cooperation with District Administration has continued its campaign to ensure implementation of coronavirus SOPs by masses.

Masses are requested to cooperate and follow instructions issued by Health Department in this regard.