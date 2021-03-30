UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Traffic Deptt Booked 8,846 Over Violation Of COVID-19 SOPs

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 30th March 2021 | 10:22 PM

Traffic Deptt booked 8,846 over violation of COVID-19 SOPs

City Traffic Police Peshawar has booked and fined around 8,846 persons during its ongoing campaign against violation of coronavirus SOPs including non-wearing of face masks

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2021 ) :City Traffic Police Peshawar has booked and fined around 8,846 persons during its ongoing campaign against violation of coronavirus SOPs including non-wearing of face masks.

According to a statement issued here on Tuesday, Traffic Police officials are apprising citizens about importance of face mask wearing in prevention from prevailing pandemic of coronavirus.

Traffic sargents are also busy during the last several months in distribution of face masks among pedestrian and commuters free of charge.

The Traffic department in cooperation with District Administration has continued its campaign to ensure implementation of coronavirus SOPs by masses.

Masses are requested to cooperate and follow instructions issued by Health Department in this regard.

Related Topics

Peshawar Police Traffic From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

National Assembly Education Body approves all budg ..

3 minutes ago

Nadeem Arif appointed Member FBR (HQ)

3 minutes ago

Russian Consulate in New York Says Telefax Issues ..

3 minutes ago

US, 13 Other Nations Express Concerns Over WHO Stu ..

14 minutes ago

EDGE Group offers its full support to MoIAT in sha ..

1 hour ago

Murban trades alongside Brent, WTI, securing 6,344 ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.