Traffic diversion plan for procession of Wiladat Hazrat Ali

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) Traffic- Karachi Thursday announced a traffic diversion plan for procession regarding birth anniversary of Hazrat Ali (R.A) on February 26 from Ghafoor Chamber and would culminate at Mehfil-e-Shah-e-Khurasan.

A procession would be taken out from the Ghafoor Chamber from 1600 hours in connection with the Wiladat (Birthday) of Hazrat Ali (RA) and passing through the A.H Road, Shahra-e-Iraq, Zaib-un-Nisa Street, Agha Khan Road, M.A. Jinnah Road and Father Jamnis Road would culminate at Mehfil-e-Shah-e-Khurasan, said a news release.

Diversions: Bahadar Yar Jang Road users: All kind of traffic coming from Guru Mandir, Soldier Bazar no. 3 Signal, Soldier Bazar no. 2 Signal will be diverted from Soldier Bazar no. 1 Signal to Coast Guard, Ankle Seria Signal to reach their destination.

M.A. Jinnah Road users: All kind of traffic coming from Tower via Fresco, Eidgah Chowk, M.A. Jinnah Road will be diverted from Post Office to Jubilee and Nishter Road, or Tibet Chowk, right turn Regal Chowk to their destination.

Abdullah Haroon Road user: All kind of traffic coming from Fawara Chowk via Zaib-un-Nisa Market will be diverted from Paradise Signal left to Passport Office or to right to Saddar or Lucky Star.

Aga Khan Road users: The vehicular traffic coming from Nishter Road, Garden Zoo, Garden Chowk, right turn M.A. Jinnah Road, Tibet Center etc.

The drivers/ commuters are requested to use New M. A. Jinnah Road (Saddar Dawakhana to PPP Chowrangi) Nishter Road (Garden Zoo to Lasbella) and Bahadar Yar Jang Road (Guru Mandir, Soldier Bazar no. 1 to PS Soldier Bazar & Ankle Seria Signal) alternate routes to avoid inconvenience.