Traffic Diversions Announced In Islamabad Ahead Of ICC Champions Trophy Match
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 26, 2025 | 10:49 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) In light of the movement of a foreign cricket team and officials, traffic diversions will be implemented at various times on Thursday from 11 AM to 1 PM on Srinagar Highway, Club Road, Murree Road, Faizabad, Faisal Avenue, 9th Avenue, and the Expressway, Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) announced.
A public relations officer told APP that the traffic congestion and slow movement are expected on Srinagar Highway and the Expressway due to the diversions.
He said commuters should use various underpasses and service roads connected to Srinagar Highway to avoid inconvenience.
He said citizens should allocate an additional 20 minutes for their journeys to prevent travel delays.
He said traffic from the Expressway should use Khanna Pul and Park Road as alternate routes.
He said islam Chowk and IJP Road will remain open during the diversions.
Vehicles coming from B-17 and B-15 towards Blue Area or F-6 should use Margalla Road.
He said commuters heading to Blue Area should opt for 9th Avenue and the H-8 underpass. Traffic towards Red Zone should use Margalla Road, Express Chowk, Ayub Chowk, and NADRA Chowk.
He said citizens traveling from Red Zone to Faizabad should take Convention Center and Club Road as alternate routes.
He said ITP officers will be deployed at various points to assist commuters. Citizens can contact the traffic helpline at 1915 for assistance during their journey, he added.
He said ITP's social media platforms will provide real-time traffic updates to keep the public informed.
Rawalpindi is hosting ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match between Pakistan and Bangladesh at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on February 27 at 2 PM.
APP-rzr-mkz
