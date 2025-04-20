Traffic Diversions In Islamabad Due To Law And Order Situation
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 20, 2025 | 04:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2025) In view of the prevailing law and order situation, several entry and exit points of the Red Zone, including Serena Chowk, NADRA Chowk, Marriott Chowk, and Express Chowk will remain temporarily closed until further notice, the Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) announced on Sunday.
An official told APP that the citizens intending to access the Secretariat or Red Zone are advised to use Margalla Road.
He said commuters traveling from Rawal Dam Chowk towards Faizabad and Rawalpindi should opt for Kashmir Chowk, Srinagar Highway, 9th Avenue, and Double Road.
He said traffic from Ojri Camp Loop to Express Highway should use Dhok Kala Khan Service Road.
He said citizens heading from Koral towards Rawalpindi via Express Highway are advised to use Old Airport Road via Koral, Rawal Dam Road, and 9th Avenue Double Road.
He said Zero Point to Faizabad remains closed. Commuters should use Srinagar Highway via Faisal Avenue to reach Rawalpindi, Murree Road, and Koral by using 9th Avenue, Double Road, Rawal Road, and Old Airport Road.
He said travelers from Murree to Islamabad are advised to take a left turn at Faizabad via Rawal Dam Chowk, then proceed to Koral Chowk, Old Airport Road, Rawal Road, Murree Road, and Double Road.
He said travelers from New Islamabad Airport heading to Murree or Bhara Kahu may use Peshawar Saddar Road.
He added that those traveling from Kashmir Highway to Bhara Kahu should use 9th Avenue, Double Road, Rawal Road, Old Airport Road, Lehtrar Road, Park Road, and Kashmir Chowk.
He said commuters from Islamabad to Rawalpindi via Faisal Avenue should use 9th Avenue and Double Road.
He advised those at Muzaffargarh Nihari and the I&T Center to use 7th Avenue or the G-6 sectors to reach Ambassador Hotel
He said travelers from GPO Chowk should use 7th Avenue or Jinnah Avenue via Fasl-e-Haq Road.
“Islamabad Traffic Police is actively guiding citizens on alternative routes,” said Chief Traffic Officer Captain (R) Zeeshan Haider.
He added that citizens can stay updated through ITP’s social media platforms and ITP Radio FM 92.4./APP-rzr-mkz
